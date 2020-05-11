Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $147.49. 4,240,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

