Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,445,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,060,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

