Aspiriant LLC Purchases 276,487 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 171.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 1,194,592 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

