Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,019,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

