Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

