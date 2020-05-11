Aspiriant LLC Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,403.26. 1,410,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

