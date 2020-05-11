Aspiriant LLC Sells 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

