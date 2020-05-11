Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 264,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,359. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

