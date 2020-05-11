Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

ASUR has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

