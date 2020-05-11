Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 529,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,221. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 266.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Power (AT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.