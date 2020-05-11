ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.10 million, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

