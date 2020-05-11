Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 18,873 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Paychex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.31. 2,233,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,392. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

