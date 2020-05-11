Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 20,968 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $122,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 409,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144,428 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,472,000. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

