Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 23,690 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

