Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 34,513 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.85. 2,855,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

