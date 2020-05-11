AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZZ. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. 266,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $775.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

