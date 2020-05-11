Bank of America Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $181.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.38.

DHR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.71. 6,314,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

