Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Cfra downgraded shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.65.

Carvana stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 3,301,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

