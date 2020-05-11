Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Increased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,808. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

