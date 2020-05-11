BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. 574,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,699. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

