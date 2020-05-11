Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefytt Technologies Inc. is a health insurance technology company. It primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems and insurance policy administration platforms. Benefytt Technologies Inc., formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

BFYT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. 456,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. Benefytt Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.11). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,767,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,347,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $24,554,000.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.