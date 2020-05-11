BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $995.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.27 and a beta of 1.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $16,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,637,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,095,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 762,216 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.