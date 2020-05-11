Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,743. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Bio-Path worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.