Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $1,450.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,411.00. 564,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,774.85. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

