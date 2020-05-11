Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

