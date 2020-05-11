Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962,685 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 14,127,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,404. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

