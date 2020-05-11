Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.