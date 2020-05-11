Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

