Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $24.18

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 779,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit