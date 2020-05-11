Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $24.18

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 779,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

