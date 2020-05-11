Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $55.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 45,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,810. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 262,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.