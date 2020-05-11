Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $546.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.81. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

