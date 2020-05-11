Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,770 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock worth $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $69.38. 2,797,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

