Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,015 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,237,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. 21,758,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

