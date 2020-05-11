Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $138.57. 1,428,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,398. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.