Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $50.79. 5,329,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

