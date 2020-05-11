Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $50.79. 5,329,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.