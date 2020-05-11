Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $12.36 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 418,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 10,867,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

