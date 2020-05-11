Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 425,440 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425,440 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

