Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.28. 2,356,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

