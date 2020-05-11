CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) dropped 5.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, approximately 1,792,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,052,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Specifically, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $592,351.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,189.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,634 over the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,488,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

