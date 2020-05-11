Carnival (LON:CCL) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

Media stories about Carnival (LON:CCL) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the headlines that may have effected Carnival’s analysis:
- Monday’s calls of the day: Carnival, Lyft, Monster Beverage & more – CNBC (cnbc.com)
- Carnival cruise bookings soar despite coronavirus, travel company says – FOX 13 Tampa Bay (fox13news.com)
- Carnival (LON:CCL) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC (americanbankingnews.com)
- Crew Member Dies on the Carnival Breeze During Final Repatriation Cruise – Cruise Law News (cruiselawnews.com)
- Miss cruising? Carnival wants you to sail with them for as little as $28/pp – Islander News.com (islandernews.com)
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).
About Carnival
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
