Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Brokerages expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERC. Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CERC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $32,670.00. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879 in the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

