Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

