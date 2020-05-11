CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $27.46, 2,803,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,173,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $72,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.