CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 272.8% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

