China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,152,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,534. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.