Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Up 7.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) shot up 7.6% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.98, 706,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 861,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 162.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

