Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Up 7.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) shot up 7.6% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.98, 706,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 861,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 162.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit