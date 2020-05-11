CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives $17.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 1,556,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

