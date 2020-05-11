Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,195 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 5.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $114,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $36.16. 21,758,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

