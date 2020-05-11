ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of COP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. 7,075,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.