Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

ED opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

